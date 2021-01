Sept militaires du régime d’al-Assad tués dans une attaque djihadiste

Two sibling children Leen and Ja’far al Sheddou were killed in a blast of a car bomb of unknown origin in the middle of Ras al Ein city, Hasaka suburbs on Jan 2. SNHR condemns all attacks which brutally and indiscriminately kill civilians.#Syriahttps://t.co/NcCLH9aWol pic.twitter.com/mHKEo87LzM